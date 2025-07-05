U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 24 to testify at a hearing titled “The Thin Blue Line Protecting America from the Cartels.”

Stevens, who leads ICE operations targeting transnational criminal organizations, provided insights into the agency’s role in combating cartel-driven crime, including drug trafficking, human smuggling, and related violence that impacts communities across the United States.

The hearing comes amid heightened national concern over fentanyl smuggling and cartel influence at the U.S. southern border.

Watch the full Committee Hearing on the Senate’s website here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)