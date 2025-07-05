spot_img
87.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 5, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCounterterrorismCustoms & Immigration

ICE Leader Testifies on Frontline Fight Against Cartels at Senate Judiciary Hearing

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
(Screen grab from "The Thin Blue Line Protecting America from the Cartels" full Committee Hearing on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 24 to testify at a hearing titled “The Thin Blue Line Protecting America from the Cartels.”

Stevens, who leads ICE operations targeting transnational criminal organizations, provided insights into the agency’s role in combating cartel-driven crime, including drug trafficking, human smuggling, and related violence that impacts communities across the United States.

The hearing comes amid heightened national concern over fentanyl smuggling and cartel influence at the U.S. southern border.

Watch the full Committee Hearing on the Senate’s website here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

50
Previous article
Big Beautiful Bill Puts Thousands of Dollars Back in CBP Officer Wallets
Next article
Secretary Noem Hails Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” as Major Victory for Nation and Rule of Law
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals