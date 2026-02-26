ICE Lodges Detainer for Alleged Tren de Aragua Gang Member Facing Multiple State Charges

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it has lodged an arrest detainer with the U.S. Marshals Service for a Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member arrested in Oregon. This gang member and criminal illegal alien from Venezuela has an extensive criminal history across multiple states.

On February 17, 2026, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jesus Ruben Lopez Gonzalez for a weapon offense-racketeering conspiracy. He has an extensive criminal history in New York, Washington, and Oregon including charges for theft, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing law enforcement.

Lopez Gonzalez is also one member of a 38-count superseding indictment charging 27 members of the Anti-Tren–an offshoot of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization–including:

Racketeering conspiracy

Murder in aid of racketeering in connection with an April 15, 2024, double murder in the Bronx, New York

Kidnapping in aid of racketeering

Sex trafficking

Lopez Gonzalez last entered the U.S. illegally on September 11, 2022 and was arrested by Border Patrol and released into the U.S. under the previous administration.

The original announcement can be found here.