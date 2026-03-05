ICE New Orleans Arrests MS-13 Gang Member With Final Order of Removal

ICE Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, in coordination with Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, the Gretna Major Crimes Task Force and the Gretna Police Department, reported the administrative arrest of Edgar Vixney Hernandez-Velasquez, an illegal alien from Honduras and documented MS-13 gang member, in Metairie.

HSI New Orleans Violent Crimes Task Force received information indicating Hernandez-Velasquez was a known MS-13 gang member with a final order of removal from the United States. Based on this intelligence, HSI agents located and apprehended him. He will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

“Today’s arrest demonstrates HSI’s commitment to protecting our communities from violent gang members who threaten public safety,” said HSI acting Special Agent in Charge Matt Wright. “Our partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are critical in identifying and removing dangerous individuals like Hernandez-Velasquez from our streets.”

ERO Deputy Field Office Director Brian Acuna added, “ERO will continue to prioritize the removal of criminal aliens, especially those affiliated with violent gangs. This arrest is a testament to our dedication to enforcing immigration laws and safeguarding the public.”

