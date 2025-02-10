ICE Philadelphia Removes Dangerous Criminal Alien, Subject of Interpol Red Notice - HS Today

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed Francisco Javier Melendez Torres, a citizen of El Salvador with a final order of removal, to El Salvador on Jan. 31. Melendez is a foreign fugitive wanted by law enforcement authorities in El Salvador for aggravated rape of a minor and sexual harassment.
“The removal of Francisco Javier Melendez Torres, a dangerous criminal alien wanted for aggravated rape of a minor in El Salvador, highlights the dangers individuals like him pose to our communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations acting Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane. “ICE is committed to ensuring that dangerous individuals like Melendez Torres do not find safe harbor in the United States and do not further threaten the American public.”
Melendez entered the U.S. without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer.
The U.S. Border Patrol arrested Melendez near Rio Grande, Texas, on Feb. 5, 1986, and served him with an order to show cause and notice of hearing, charging inadmissibility. The Border Patrol released Melendez from custody on an order of recognizance on the same date.
On Nov. 17, 1986, an immigration judge in Harlingen, Texas, granted Melendez voluntary departure until Dec. 29, 1986, with an alternate order of removal to El Salvador if he failed to depart the U.S. by the required date. Melendez failed to depart on time and the alternate order of removal took effect.
The Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead, New York, convicted Melendez of driving while impaired on Sept. 12, 1994, and sentenced him to incarceration for five days.
Melendez departed the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location and later returned without inspection or parole by an immigration official.
The Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead, New York convicted Melendez of disorderly conduct on April 30, 2014, and sentenced him to time served.
ICE arrested Melendez on Oct. 25, 2024, in Levittown, New York, during a targeted enforcement action and served him with a notice to appear, charging inadmissibility.
An immigration judge in Elizabeth, New Jersey, ordered Melendez removed to El Salvador on Dec. 12, 2024.