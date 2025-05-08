76.7 F
Thursday, May 8, 2025
ICE Philadelphia Supports Large Effort to Remove More Than 130 Illegal Aliens From Central Asia

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
ICE Philadelphia supports large effort to remove more than 130 illegal aliens from central Asia (Photo: ICE)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Philadelphia removed 90 Central Asian illegal aliens April 29 as part of a greater mission that ultimately involved more than 130 aliens. The repatriation flight joined with the final group in New York and continued its trip to Uzbekistan on April 30. The aliens on board came from across the country.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s coordination with the government of Uzbekistan was instrumental in the successful removal of these individuals. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, this operation not only reinforced our strong international partnerships but also strengthened national security,” said ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane. “It is precisely this kind of leadership that enables ICE to continue to fulfill its mission of protecting the American public by ensuring that our immigration enforcement efforts uphold safety and security for communities across the country.”

According to a statement, the Department of Homeland Security partnered with the government of Uzbekistan to successfully deport over 100 illegal aliens from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. This operation, in which Uzbekistan fully funded the deportation of its own nationals, underscores the deep security cooperation between the U.S. and Uzbekistan and sets a standard for U.S. alliances.

The original announcement can be found here.

