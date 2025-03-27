Hungarian Fugitive Tracked Down at Newark Airport by ICE and Partner Agencies

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, assisted by New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police, the United States Customs and Border Protection and Federal Air Marshals Service, located and apprehended a Hungarian national at the Newark Liberty International Airport March 13 who was wanted for allegedly raping a child.

Mihaly Bodner was arrested on a Hornell City Court warrant for first degree statutory rape of a child under 13 years of age by ICE Homeland Security Investigations Newark.

“When our team at Newark’s airport received a call from HSI Buffalo that the suspect was believed to be attempting to flee the United States, they immediately coordinated a search for the individual” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Newark Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. “I commend the efficiency of the subject matter experts who utilized their skills and advanced technology to locate the target without incident. Their actions proved how the partnership of law enforcement agencies is the most valuable resource in leading investigations and achieving mission success.”

Bodnar admitted to law enforcement that he was attempting to flee the country on an outbound international flight the same day. He will be prosecuted by the Stueben County District Attorney’s Office, New York.

“This is the way law enforcement is supposed to work – together,” said Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker. “Using experience and expertise to maximize all available resources, city, county and federal agencies were able to take a child predator off the streets to face justice.”

Sgt. Tom Aini, an investigator with the Hornell County Police Department in New York was credited with confirming the identity of the suspect and rapidly engaging with other law enforcement partners to assist in the arrest and prevent Bodnar from leaving the United States.

Stueben County DA said Bodnar could face up to 25 years in prison.

The original announcement can be found here.