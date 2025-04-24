U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed Wilver Cota-Ortiz, 43, a citizen of El Salvador, to his home country where he is wanted by law enforcement authorities for human trafficking.

Cota entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location without inspection or admission by an immigration official. The Dallas Police Department arrested him Jan. 9, 2010 for assault with a deadly weapon and an immigration detainer was placed on Cota the next day. The 195th Judicial District Court in Dallas convicted Cota on two counts of assault April 1, 2010, sentencing him to 8 years probation. Custody was transferred to ICE in accordance with the immigration detainer, and Cota was removed to El Salvador as ordered by an immigration judge Dec. 17, 2010.

Cota reentered the U.S. at an unknown date and location, arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Aug. 6, 2013, in Otay Mesa, California where it was determined he had an active warrant for a probation violation in Dallas. The 195th Judicial District Court convicted Cota of probation violation, sentencing him to two years incarceration. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correction Facility Huntsville transferred custody to the United States Marshal Service, who then transferred custody to ICE in accordance with an immigration detainer. Cota was again removed to El Salvador Dec. 18, 2015.

Cota reentered the U.S. at an unknown date and location, and this time he was arrested by ICE for illegal reentry Feb. 15, 2023. The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware convicted Cota Oct. 31, 2023, of illegal reentry, sentencing him to nine months incarceration. While in federal prison, it was discovered that Cota was wanted by authorities in El Salvador for human trafficking, and his removal was completed April 4 without incident.

“ICE will make every effort to arrest those that have fled to the U.S. to evade justice in their home country,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle Interim Field Office Director Cammilla H. Wamsley. “The seriousness of these charges places a particular importance on that mission.”

The original announcement can be found here.