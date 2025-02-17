ICE Reports Sharp Increase in Criminal Alien and Gang Member Arrests Under New Enforcement Priorities

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced a significant surge in enforcement activity, citing a sharp rise in arrests of criminal aliens, gang members, and at-large fugitives under the directives of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. According to ICE, the agency has prioritized targeting “the worst of the worst” in efforts to enhance public safety.

Recent ICE enforcement statistics show a 137% increase in arrests in the interior of the country, marking a 2.5-times year-over-year jump from 2024. Additionally, the agency reports a 99% increase in arrests of criminal aliens, effectively doubling the number of individuals taken into custody for violating U.S. immigration laws after committing other offenses. ICE also highlighted a 156% increase in arrests of at-large fugitives, reflecting a threefold rise in operations aimed at detaining individuals with outstanding warrants or prior deportation orders.

One of the most notable statistics shared by ICE is a twofold increase in gang-related arrests, removing twice as many known gang members from communities compared to the previous year.

ICE officials emphasized that these numbers reflect the administration’s focus on strict immigration enforcement and removing individuals who pose a public safety threat. The agency’s efforts align with directives from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritize the detention and deportation of those with criminal records and outstanding orders of removal.

“When Americans break the law, they face consequences. Under President Trump, now criminal aliens and gangs finally will too,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.