ICE San Franciso and Partners Take Transnational Criminal Off the Streets in California

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Gurdev Singh, 23, an Indian national and criminal alien, March 12 in French Camp, California, as part of a targeted criminal enforcement action.

“ICE welcomes partnerships between federal and local law enforcement,” said ERO San Francisco acting Field Office Director Polly Kaiser. “Leveraging professionalism, dedication to public safety, and combined investigative resources saves lives and makes not only the U.S. a safer nation, but those from which criminal aliens come.”

Singh illegally entered the United States at an unknown location or date without admission or parole by U.S. immigration authorities. Singh was encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol near Lukeville, Arizona, Sept. 2, 2023, and was released on his own recognizance with a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

Singh was later identified as a person known to be associated with transnational criminal organizations and further investigation showed Singh was known to carry firearms illegally and was actively engaged in criminal activity in both the U.S. and abroad.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Singh March 6 for carrying a loaded firearm in public, not being the registered owner of a loaded firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and child endangerment. An additional seven guns in Singh’s residence and two in a car located on the property were located with a subsequent search warrant.

ICE discovered Singh was in the custody of the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office and lodged a detainer request on March 12, but the sheriff’s office was unable to honor that request. ICE took Singh into custody without incident at 11 p.m. that evening upon his release from San Joaquin County Jail. Singh will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

The original announcement can be found here.