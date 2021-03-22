ICE Signs $86.9 Million Contract with Endeavors for Short-Term Migrant Care

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tae Johnson said today that the agency has signed a short-term contract with the nonprofit division of Endeavors “to provide temporary shelter and processing services for families who have not been expelled and are therefore placed in immigration proceedings for their removal from the United States.”

Endeavors is a faith-based community service organization founded in Texas in 1969. Started by a coalition of Presbyterian churches to deliver healthcare, education, homelessness support, senior citizen support, and child care to low-income San Antonio families, the nonprofit has a policy against proselytizing and also provides veterans services, disaster relief, and migrant services.

Johnson said the $86.9 million contract provides 1,239 beds and other necessary services. “The families will receive a comprehensive health assessment that includes COVID-19 testing,” he said.

“Our border is not open,” Johnson added. “The majority of individuals continue to be expelled under the Centers for Disease Control’s public health authority.”

