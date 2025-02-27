ICE Washington, D.C., and Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 3 Illegal Aliens in Northern Virginia

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, apprehended three illegally present aliens during a routine enforcement operation in Sterling, Feb. 19.

“These three fugitives were illegally present in the Northern Virginia area in violation of U.S. immigration laws,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russ Hott. “ICE Washington, D.C.’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of our District of Columbia and Virginia communities through the arrest and removal of those individuals who undermine the safety of our communities and the integrity of our laws. Those who flagrantly violate U.S. laws should expect to be arrested and removed.”

During the targeted operation, ICE officers and DEA agents arrested:

A 49-year-old Salvadoran alien who illegally re-entered the United States after having previously been removed to El Salvador in September 2003.

A 34-year-old, illegally-present Honduran alien. An immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered the Honduran alien removed from the U.S. in November 2024.

A 36-year-old, illegally present Salvadoran alien. An immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered the Salvadoran alien removed from the U.S. in November 2006.

The original announcement can be found here.