ICE Washington, D.C., Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 3 Illegal Aliens in Northern Virginia - HS Today

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, apprehended three illegally present aliens during a routine enforcement operation in Arlington, Feb. 11.
“These illegally present individuals were in the Northern Virginia area in violation of U.S. immigration laws,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. acting Field Office Director Patrick Divver. “ICE Washington, D.C.’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of our District of Columbia and Virginia communities through the arrest and removal of those individuals who undermine the safety of our communities and the integrity of our immigration laws. We take this mission extremely seriously, and we will continue to arrest and remove alien offenders.”
During the targeted operation, ICE officers and FBI and ATF agents arrested:
- A 68-year-old Mexican alien convicted of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct/public intoxication. The Mexican national illegally re-entered the United States after having previously been removed to Mexico in May 2003.
- A 49-year-old, Salvadoran alien convicted of DWI in February 2010 and charged with another DWI in December 2024, both in Prince William County, Virginia. An immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered the Salvadoran alien removed from the U.S. in November 2005.
- A 30-year-old Bolivian alien, who violated the terms of his lawful admission into the U.S.
