A Honduran national unlawfully residing in the United States was sentenced last Wednesday in the Western District of Texas for his leadership role in a massive alien smuggling conspiracy that spanned three years and involved thousands of aliens from over 11 different countries, according to a press release.

Enil Edil Mejia-Zuniga, also known as Chino, 34, of Olancho, Honduras, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in smuggling thousands of aliens into the United States for financial gain. He was also ordered to pay a $4,500 fine.

Co-defendants Monica Hernandez-Palma, 33, of Mexico, and Allyson Elsires Alvarez-Zuniga, 26, of Honduras, entered guilty pleas on April 7, 2025, and Aug. 21, 2023, respectively, and are awaiting sentencing. Co-defendant Genyi Arguenta-Flores, 32, of Comayagua, Honduras was sentenced to five years in prison on May 12. A final co-defendant is in custody in Mexico pending an extradition request from the United States.

“Mejia-Zuniga and his co-conspirators made millions of dollars off the backs of thousands of people whom they smuggled into the United States,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This case represents the epitome of the ruthless and sophisticated criminal organizations that exploit our borders for personal financial gain. The Criminal Division will not stop investigating these cases until all human smuggling organizations are eradicated and the criminals who operate them are prosecuted.”

“In an effort to satisfy his greed, Mejia-Zuniga facilitated the illegal movement of thousands of Middle Easterners into the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. “His actions put our national security at risk. However, thanks to our many federal law enforcement partners, Mejia-Zuniga will no longer be allowed to enrich himself to the detriment of this country.”

“This sentence sends a clear message to those who exploit our immigration system for personal profit,” said Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio. “For more than three years, these individuals operated a transnational smuggling ring driven by greed, moving illegal aliens from 11 countries in blatant disregard of the law. The sentencing in this case is a testament to HSI’s commitment to upholding national security. Human smuggling undermines the security of our borders and disrupts lawful immigration processes. HSI will continue to work tirelessly to protect our national security.”

“United States Border Patrol’s (USBP) Intelligence and Information Task Force played a critical role in supporting Operation Red Tide through extensive research and analysis,” said Scott Good, Chief of USBP Law Enforcement Operations Directorate. “Our team’s exploitation of subpoena returns and identification of key financial patterns helped bring these smugglers to justice. The USBP will continue working with law enforcement agencies at home and abroad to dismantle criminal networks and secure our nation’s borders.”

According to court documents, from November 2020 through March 2023, the Mejia-Zuniga alien smuggling organization (ASO) smuggled aliens from Afghanistan, Yemen, Egypt, India, Pakistan, and Colombia, through Eagle Pass, Texas. Aliens primarily contracted with a Pakistani smuggler based in Brazil to be transported to the United States. In turn, the Brazilian-based smuggler worked with Mejia-Zuniga, who was based in San Antonio, Texas, to facilitate travel of the aliens from South America to the United States. Mejia-Zuniga directed operations of the ASO and paid drivers, armed “coyotes,” and stash house operators.

Mejia-Zuniga admitted to smuggling between 2,500 to 3,000 aliens into the United States in just two years. The organization charged between $6,500 to $12,000 per alien. Mejia-Zuniga admitted that he made $30,000 for every ten illegal aliens who made it to the Rio Grande River and another $30,000 if those ten illegal aliens made it to San Antonio.

One of the smuggled aliens reported paying the organization $20,000 to be brought illegally into the United States along with his brother. The Mejia-Zuniga ASO directed that alien to a stash house in Monterrey, Mexico, where it housed him with 10 other aliens. The ASO later moved the same alien to a stash house in Piedras Negras, Mexico, with another 20 to 25 aliens. Ultimately, an armed coyote guided the group of aliens across the Rio Grande River. Once across the Rio Grande, the Mejia-Zuniga ASO transported the aliens to a hotel in San Antonio.

In addition to witness statements, other evidence gathered during the investigation included wire transfers, customer ledgers, foreign identification documents, and photographs of members of the Mejia-Zuniga ASO with firearms.

Mejia-Zuniga pleaded guilty to three counts of bringing an alien to the United States for financial gain and aiding and abetting.

HSI Del Rio engaged in an extensive, years-long investigation in Operation Red Tide, which led to the development of this case, with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector, HSI Monterrey, HSI Human Smuggling Unit in Washington, D.C., and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center International Interdiction Task Force.

Trial Attorney Jenna E. Reed of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Kass for the Western District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

The original announcement can be found here.