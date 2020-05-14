Illegal Aliens Attempt Entry to the U.S. Via Wildlife Refuge

U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers apprehended three aliens on May 12, two from the Dominican Republic and one from Colombia, after they attempted to enter the island through a wildlife refuge along the southwest coast.

Ramey Station Border Patrol agents responded to a report of a vessel making landfall in the Pitahaya sector of the municipality of Cabo Rojo. At the Cabo Rojo National Fish and Wildlife refuge, officers had detained three aliens.

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.

Border Patrol agents searched the wildlife refuge area finding a “yola” type vessel with two 75 horsepower outboard engines hidden in the mangroves.

The Puerto Rico Police Department Joint Forces for Rapid Action, an Operation Stonegarden partner, towed the vessel to Boqueron where it was seized by Border Patrol agents.

The illegal aliens were transported to the Ramey Border Patrol Station. Two aliens were processed for expedited removal. One alien will face prosecution for entry after previous deportation or removal.

The Operation Stonegarden Grant Program is designed to enhance cooperation and coordination from the U.S. Border Patrol with local, tribal, territorial, state and federal law enforcement agencies in a joint mission to secure the border.

Read more at CBP

