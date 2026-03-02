Intelligence Sharing and Counterterrorism Preparedness at the Local Level

In the early morning hours of February 28, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign against targets in Iran, raising existing concerns about threats to homeland security — including the potential for retaliatory terror attacks carried out through organized plots or lone actors — just days after Mexican law enforcement killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, the head of the powerful Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), during a major security operation; his death triggered significant clashes and violence across multiple Mexican states as cartel elements reacted to the loss of their long-time leader.

Actions unfolding across the globe also have local impacts. State and local law enforcement stand as the frontline against these threats. Local agencies need to lean in and prepare themselves and their communities for the possibility of a targeted attack. That includes renewed focus on information sharing, domain awareness, intelligence sharing, and counterterrorism preparedness.

Building relationships between state and local law enforcement agencies, and people and organizations in their region, can heighten awareness of things like potential terror attacks. These relationships (which don’t typically form overnight) can also enhance safety and security for the individuals and organizations that may be targeted.

The foundation of this effort is dedicating resources to building a local information sharing network. It can include specially designated analysts, detectives, and/or officers/deputies, who become the hub of information-collecting efforts for an agency. At a minimum, it should lead to connecting with the various resources available to law enforcement, reviewing information, and pushing the information out to their respective agencies.

Community engagement efforts also play a significant role in building relationships with community partners and potentially vulnerable communities. Those individuals and groups can act as a tripwire for unusual activity that might otherwise go unnoticed by law enforcement. These community engagement efforts require ongoing communication to build trust. The first phone call to a synagogue, mosque, or community-based organization should not be after an incident—open the communication now and build the relationship.

The Local Impact

A vehicle-borne attack at a Christmas market in Germany. A military strike in Iran. A targeted, active shooter attack at a mosque in New Zealand. Despite how each incident may vary, they should all elicit the same question from law enforcement agencies: What is the local impact?

Answering that question helps establish the need for dedicated resources in specific areas. For example, local agencies may consider if their communities have markets or pedestrian-centric plazas, a large veteran population, or religious and cultural institutions—all potential targets to an attacker. Assigning even one person as a hub of information and intelligence in each of those areas can serve as a significant force multiplier to both the agency and community.

Private Sector Partners

The private sector can be an invaluable resource when it comes to localized counterterrorism efforts. Utility companies, car rental companies, firearms dealers, rideshare and taxi services may all possess or have access to information that could help detect and disrupt acts of targeted violence. Without pre-establishing sources, a cold call seeking information from businesses may lead them to reply, “You’ll have to send a subpoena.”

Relationships start with a conversation. Perhaps offering to train employees to look for and how to report suspicious activity. Helping private sector partners establish the “See Something, Say Something” campaign is a good starting point. Training can help them understand why something they see might be suspicious, and who they should say something to when they see it. Many of these sectors have their own robust internal security. Connecting with them can be a great first step in building information source networks.

Law Enforcement Resources

Law enforcement agencies coordinate regularly with each other. For example, interagency meetings between robbery investigators, gang units, and narcotics teams are a staple of law enforcement. Criminal actors don’t respect jurisdictional boundaries, and neither should law enforcement when it comes to sharing information.

The same should apply to counterterrorism and targeted violence prevention, though tangible results may be harder to track. For example, most law enforcement agencies can easily measure the rise and fall of crime rates, e.g. the number of armed robberies or gang shootings year-over-year. Local law enforcement brass and elected officials love those data points. But how can you quantify thwarted terror attacks or targeted violent acts? How can you prove that what didn’t happen, didn’t happen because of your preventative efforts? Leaders need to understand that and invest in those efforts anyway.

Several mid-to-large law enforcement agencies have robust intelligence and counterterrorism divisions that are excellent partners to agencies with fewer resources. The New York Police Department (NYPD) Intelligence Bureau is an outstanding global law enforcement partner. Their Operation Sentry program is a vast network of law enforcement and intelligence community contacts that span the United States and the world. They can share relevant information in real time so law enforcement agencies can immediately assess the potential impact in their jurisdiction.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau is another tremendous resource, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently announced intentions to expand its Meridian Project, a 24/7 global threat assessment operation.

The FBI has Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) in every field office in every state. They were created specifically to help federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel work together to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle domestic and international terrorism. State and local law enforcement officers assigned as Task Force Officers (TFOs) bring a wealth of local knowledge and community networks to the JTTF. This local knowledge can be key to detecting, disrupting, and dismantling an act of targeted violence before lives are lost.

The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) operates under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and leads the national counterterrorism effort. One of the ways the NCTC aids state and local law enforcement is through information sharing, analysis, and training.

Fusion Centers are state-owned and operated hubs of information sharing and intelligence analysis. They can provide a wealth of information and assistance, especially to agencies who have limited, or no personnel dedicated to intelligence analysis.

The Global Shield Network connects the private sector, law enforcement, and intelligence personnel across the globe. The NYPD started Shield programs to promote the sharing of open-source information and resources between law enforcement agencies and private sector partners. Shield programs exist across the United States, Western Europe, and Australia.

Prioritize the Effort

Many agencies face challenges with staffing and shifting priorities, while acute political emergencies often dictate how a law enforcement agency allocates its resources. Still, targeted violence prevention and counterterrorism through information and intelligence sharing must always remain a priority. The threat landscape is constantly changing. If your agency isn’t building your own relationships and networks, you must consider starting today; the day after an attack is too late.