IRS Agrees to Share Tax Information of Illegal Immigrants With ICE

Agreement between IRS and DHS will give unprecedented access to immigration enforcers to aid in deportations

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will share taxpayer information about undocumented immigrants with homeland security officials, a move that will give unprecedented access to immigration enforcers to aid in deportations.

A memorandum of understanding between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the IRS was filed late on Monday in a case brought by immigrants’ rights groups Centro de Trabajadores Unidos and Immigrant Solidarity DuPage, represented by Public Citizen and other lawyers. The memo says Ice can request information from the IRS for its investigations into undocumented immigrants who have not left the country after receiving a final order of removal from a judge. It is signed by the treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, and the homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday evening that the acting IRS commissioner, Melanie Krause, is planning to resign, in part over being bypassed in the decision.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

