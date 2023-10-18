Italy Arrests Two Alleged Islamic State Members in Counter-terrorism Swoop

Italy on Tuesday arrested an Egyptian and an Italian citizen of Egyptian origin on suspicion of terrorism offences and being members of the Islamic State (IS) militant group, the Milan prosecutors’ office said.

Prosecutors said the two were arrested in the early hours in their homes on Milan’s northern outskirts after a two-year investigation that was not related to deadly Islamist militant attacks in France and Belgium since Friday.

The two were involved in propaganda activities, tried to recruit potential Islamic State sympathisers online and were financing support initiatives for the ultra-radical group, the Milan prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

