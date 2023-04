HSToday Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk sat down with Jim Williams to reflect on the 20th anniversary of DHS. Williams is a senior executive for over 18 years in several government departments and agencies. He was the Acting Administrator of GSA, first Federal Acquisition Commissioner at GSA, first Director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s US-VISIT Program, and headed up IRS’ Procurement organization and Program Management for IRS’s Modernization Program.