Joel Martinez Selected as Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector

Acting CBP Commissioner, Troy A. Miller, and Chief Raul L. Ortiz, are pleased to announce the selection of Joel Martinez for the Senior Executive Service position of Chief Patrol Agent (CPA), Laredo Sector.

CPA Martinez entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) on April 22, 1992, as a member of the USBP Academy’s 258th session. Chief Martinez, a 31-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, will officially be taking over as Chief of the Laredo Sector on June 18.

Throughout his career, CPA Martinez has held numerous leadership positions at USBP Headquarters, Sector, and Station levels. He has served as Acting Chief Patrol Agent and Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of both Laredo and Rio Grande Valley Sectors; Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Big Bend Sector; Director of the Alliance to Combat Transnational Threats in Laredo Sector; Patrol Agent in Charge of the Laredo South Station, Laredo Sector; Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge of the Brownsville Station, Rio Grande Valley Sector; and Assistant Chief at USBP Headquarters.

CPA Martinez is a graduate of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Leadership Institute. He holds an undergraduate degree in Homeland Security and Emergency Management from Ashford University and completed his U.S. Naval post-graduate studies, Fleet Seminar (Strategy and War), at Naval Air Station-Fort Worth.

CPA Martinez will have direct oversight of the strategy and tactical operations of nine Border Patrol stations responsible for securing 136 Southwest border miles along the Rio Grande between Mexico and the United States. The area of responsibility stretches from the U.S./Mexico border in Texas to the Oklahoma and Arkansas state lines.

