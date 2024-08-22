75.8 F
Kamala Harris Promises to Hire More Border Patrol Agents

Vice President Kamala Harris promised to “hire thousands more” Border Patrol agents if she’s elected – but allowed the agency to hemorrhage thousands of them as the migrant crisis exploded under her watch.

More than 4,000 have left since October 2020 – twice as many that left during the Obama and Trump administrations, according to the Washington Examiner. Border Patrol currently has about 19,000 employees.

“The morale has never been as low in the Border Patrol, but under the Biden-Harris administration and her current ads, acting like she’s pro-border security is just putting salt on an already gaping wound for the morale of border Border Patrol agents and law enforcement,” former Yuma Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem told The Post.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

