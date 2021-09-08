Kevin A. Hunter Appointed Patrol Agent in Charge in Fort Fairfield, Maine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has appointed Kevin A. Hunter as the new Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) of the Fort Fairfield Station. PAIC Hunter holds a master’s degree from American Military University and brings with him 22 years of experience as a Border Patrol agent. He was promoted to a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent in April 2007 and has served in a variety of positions in Montana, Arizona, and Maine.

Fort Fairfield Station is one of six U.S. Border Patrol stations in Maine, all of which fall under the Houlton Sector Headquarters. Agents assigned to Fort Fairfield Station are responsible for securing 58 miles of border between the United States and Canada. Half of this area of responsibility falls on the eastern boundary between Maine and New Brunswick, while the other half is on the western boundary between Maine and Quebec. The swath of Maine between these two segments of the international border is the Fort Fairfield Station’s patrol zone which covers approximately 3,500 square miles.

Regarding his new assignment, PAIC Hunter had the following to say: “I believe the Fort Fairfield Station is stocked with very talented and dedicated agents. The area of operations can be a very challenging experience during any season, providing a great sense of accomplishment for any agent. I am looking forward to working alongside these men and women as we work toward the goals of the U.S. Border Patrol.”

“Congratulations to Agent Hunter on his promotion,” said Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks. “The station PAIC is a critical field commander within the U.S. Border Patrol. PAIC Hunter’s decades of experience will serve him well in this command position, and I feel fortunate to have him as a member of my leadership cadre here in the State of Maine.”

Read more at CBP

