Neighbors, an app for Ring doorbell users, is typically used by people looking for lost pets or missing packages. But last week, horrified by ICE raids in and around Los Angeles, residents started using the Amazon app to alert their communities to immigration agents carrying out searches and arrests. “It was very grassroots and it’s become a tool being used by people just trying to help keep neighbors safe,” said Nic, a Southern California resident whose full name isn’t being published to protect her safety.

While social media sites and Nextdoor have been used to highlight ICE activity across the U.S. in recent days, Neighbors has been especially popular, with dozens of posts reviewed by Forbes over the last week. It allows anyone to post on safety issues in their locale and users can choose to include footage from their Ring doorbell cameras where relevant. As one community activist wrote on Facebook, “Ring Camera is saving so many families’ lives and proving citizens are being harassed and beat up.”

People turned to Ring in particular around the L.A. protests, which began on June 7 in response to ICE mass arresting immigrants and became a political flashpoint as Trump called in the National Guard and sent in Marines to clamp down on demonstrators. While Trump has slightly tempered the aggression of his immigration policies in recent days, saying he would pause “work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture . . . restaurants and operating hotels,” per the New York Times, big cities like L.A. would continue to be the focus of ICE’s efforts.

Read the rest of the story at Forbes.