The Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard Drill Team showcased their skills and dedication at the prestigious annual Steve Young National Honor Guard competition in Washington, DC, earning the esteemed Chief Judge’s Award. This event is a highlight of National Police Week, which commemorates Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15th and honors the bravery and sacrifice of law enforcement officers nationwide.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country gather in Washington, DC during National Police Week to participate in a series of events that pay tribute to the men and women serving on the front lines. The Annual Steve Young National Honor Guard Competition is a centerpiece of these celebrations. This year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard Drill Team competed against 11 other law enforcement teams from various agencies.

“The National Honor Guard competition provides these teams of highly dedicated law enforcement officers the opportunity to perform a patriotic homage to fallen officers and their families,” said Port Director Alberto Flores of the Laredo Port of Entry. “The Laredo Honor Guard Drill Team was chosen through a rigorous selection process, making OFO proud of their efforts and talents.”

The competition consists of three main events: a team inspection, color guard posting of the colors, and an exhibition phase. The Laredo Port of Entry Drill Team excelled in these areas, capturing the Chief Judge’s Award and being recognized as the best overall Honor Guard drill team.

Additionally, CBP Officer Joanna Villarreal-McClinton was selected to perform during Police Week events. She will sing her rendition of the National Anthem at the CBP Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted by U.S. CBP headquarters in Washington, D.C. This ceremony is held annually to honor all DHS law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard Drill Team’s achievement highlights their dedication and skill, reflecting the commitment of all CBP officers to honor and remember their fallen colleagues.