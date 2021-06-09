Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Continue to Rescue Subjects from Grain Hopper Rail Cars

In what is disturbingly becoming a recurring scene, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents continue to rescue undocumented individuals as they try to dangerously continue their journey into the United States by using grain hopper rail cars as a mode of transportation.

During the sweltering mid-afternoon of June 5, agents from the Hebbronville Station conducted a train inspection in Hebbronville, Texas and discovered a tampered lock on a grain hopper. At the bottom of the grain hopper were 25 individuals trapped with no means of escape. The individuals were found to be in the United States illegally from the country of El Salvador. All were medically evaluated by U.S. Border Patrol EMTs and cleared for processing pending investigation.

This dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this cruel method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late. In this case fortunately, agents detected the individuals and were able to rescue them before any fell victim to a heat related injury.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)