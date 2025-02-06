Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Interdicted a Human Smuggling Attempt

On Feb. 4, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Dodge Ram truck at the 31-mile marker on the west access road on I-35. After performing the vehicle stop, agents removed all passengers from the vehicle.

Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.

The truck was determined stolen and turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety.

