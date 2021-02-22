Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends 230 Individuals in Tractor-Trailers During the Weekend

During a busy weekend, Laredo Sector Border Patrol stopped three human smuggling attempts at its checkpoints and apprehended 230 individuals.

Beginning on February 19 through February 22, human smugglers attempted to use tractor-trailers to smuggle people from the countries of Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras through different Laredo Sector checkpoints. In each incident, the vigilance of agents, along with Service canines, foiled these attempts. All the concealed individuals were found to be illegally present in the U.S.

In all three events, the individuals, along with the drivers, all U.S. citizens, were placed under arrest pending further investigation. U.S. Border Patrol seized the tractors and trailers.

Most of the individuals were not wearing any personal protective equipment (PPE). They were all medically screened and provided PPE. None required medical attention.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)