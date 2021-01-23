(CBP)

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Renders Aid to Injured Train Jumper

U.S. Border Patrol agents and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the Hebbronville Station rendered aid to an individual who was injured while attempting to jump on a train near Hebbronville, Texas.

The dangerous incident occurred early afternoon on January 21, when agents performing train checks, discovered an individual who had severed part of his foot while attempting to board a moving train east of the city.

Border Patrol EMTs performed critical lifesaving aid to the individual before transporting him to the nearest hospital for treatment.  The individual was determined to be illegally in the United States from the country of Mexico.

