Large Migrant Groups Apprehended by Rio Grande Valley Agents

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five migrant smuggling events.

Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The groups were comprised of 244 single adults, 193 family members, and 112 unaccompanied children. The migrants are primarily from various Central and South American countries, and Cuba.

RGV agents have encountered more than 73 large groups illegally entering the United States since October 2021. The logistics required to transport and process groups of this size continue to place a strain on manpower and resources, as often they are encountered in desolate areas often inaccessible to large transport vehicles. A group of more than 100 migrants is considered a large group.

On May 19, RGV agents working with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Ford F150 near San Manuel. The driver swerved through a ranch fence and came to an abrupt stop where approximately 15 subjects bailed out. Agents searched the area through the night and apprehended nine migrants unlawfully present in the U.S. The driver was not located.

Later that evening, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents, in cooperation with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, apprehended 11 migrants near Ricardo. The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban failed to yield to agents and sped away only to eventually stop and allow all the occupants to flee. The vehicle was reported stolen from Katy, Texas, and had fake Maryland paper plates. All the migrants were determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S. and the driver was not located.

On May 20, agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint discovered three migrants concealed inside the luggage storage area of a transportation passenger bus while conducting an inspection.

RGV agents made ten arrests from two other migrant smuggling events.

Read more at CBP