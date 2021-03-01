Law Enforcement Collaboration Halts a Unique Human Smuggling Attempt

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station, with collaboration from Laredo Police Department (LPD) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), halted a unique human smuggling attempt that involved an ice cream truck in south Laredo.

The incident occurred in the early evening of February 24, when agents observed individuals getting into several vehicles to include an ice cream vendor truck. Agents requested assistance from LPD and DPS and together they were able to apprehend 17 individuals in relation to the truck. All the people found inside including the driver and passenger, both United States citizens, were arrested.

The individuals who were in the United States illegally, from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico were taken into custody pending further investigation. None of the individuals were wearing any personal protective equipment (PPE). All subjects were provided PPE and were medically evaluated for their safety. U.S. Border Patrol seized the ice cream truck.

Read more at CBP

