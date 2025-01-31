Law Enforcement on the AI Frontier: Seizing the Potential Requires Strong Fundamentals. - HS Today

Just like their peers in government and industry, law enforcement officials are asking a fundamental question: “What does law enforcement look like in the age of AI?”
This is an important question to ask—and a complex one to answer. Many in law enforcement see AI as a game-changer. A powerful complement to human intuition, AI excels at deductive reasoning, problem-solving and crime analysis at speed and scale.
But AI can’t solve all of law enforcement’s challenges. There are implications to be understood and explored.
As with any technology, seizing AI’s full potential means getting the fundamentals right: Enforcing the law and protecting our people in the age of AI requires that we leverage it for what it does best—processing vast quantities of data quickly and detecting patterns to free up humans for what we do best: making nuanced judgments in complex situations.
Read more here.