Leadership Shaping Border Security Takes the Stage at BSE 2026

Senior leaders from across the homeland security enterprise will gather in Phoenix May 4-6 for Border Security Expo 2026, where officials responsible for strategy, acquisition, and field operations will address the evolving priorities shaping border security.
Program sessions will explore operational and policy developments across the border security mission, including:
- State of the Border
- CBP Major Programs
- One Big Beautiful Bill (OB3)
- Executive Discussion with DEA Administrator Terrance Cole
- DHS Acquisition Trends & Technology Integration
- Trade: The Good, The Bad and the Fraudulent
- Counternarcotics and Transnational Organized Crime Interagency Coordination
- Modernizing in Motion: How DHS CIOs Deliver Secure Technology at Scale
- UAS Missions & C-UAS Mitigation
- Big Data & AI Modernization
- Quantum Technologies: Detection, Screening, and Domain Awareness for CBP
The event will also introduce the National Border Security Awards, recognizing leadership, operational excellence, and innovation across the homeland security community.
Nominations remain open through March 16, with award recipients to be announced during a ceremony at the Expo on May 5.
Border Security Expo 2026 will take place May 5–6 at the Phoenix Convention Center, with a networking Welcome Reception on May 4 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.