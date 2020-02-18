Long-Closed Road Bisecting Grizzly Habitat to Reopen Following National Security Concerns

A long-closed road bisecting important grizzly bear habitat north of Priest Lake will reopen in the name of national security.

The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the planned reopening of a portion of Bog Creek Road following years of discussion.

The road, a portion of which runs east to west through the Selkirk Mountains in Idaho, was closed in the late 1980s in an effort to protect endangered grizzly bears that roam the rugged, wild country between Upper Priest Lake and the Canadian border.

