Long-Closed Road Bisecting Grizzly Habitat to Reopen Following National Security Concerns

A long-closed road bisecting important grizzly bear habitat north of Priest Lake will reopen in the name of national security.

The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the planned reopening of a portion of Bog Creek Road following years of discussion.

The road, a portion of which runs east to west through the Selkirk Mountains in Idaho, was closed in the late 1980s in an effort to protect endangered grizzly bears that roam the rugged, wild country between Upper Priest Lake and the Canadian border.

Read more at The Spokesman-Review

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top