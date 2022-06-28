Man Dies After Apparent Fall from Border Barrier Near Sunland Park, N.M.

On June 17, at approximately 1:48 a.m., a Mobile Video Surveillance System operator observed two individuals at the International Border Barrier near Sunland Park, N.M. One of the individuals was lying on the ground on the north side of the barrier, approximately six and a half miles east of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The operator broadcasted the information via radio communications to Border Patrol agents near the location.

Emergency Medical Technician Border Patrol agents and Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue agents responded to the area at approximately 1:52 a.m. and located an unresponsive man suffering injuries from an apparent fall from the International Border Barrier. The Border Patrol agents immediately started lifesaving efforts by maintaining neck control and cleared his airway to allow the migrant to breathe on his own. The agents then immediately requested emergency medical services while continuing lifesaving efforts.

American Medical Response EMS arrived on the scene at approximately 2:04 a.m. and medical personnel evaluated the migrant. EMS personnel determined the migrant required further medical care and transported him to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. The migrant was subsequently admitted into the medical center while under U.S. Customs and Border Protection hospital watch. University Medical Center medical staff determined the migrant to be in critical condition due to a brain hemorrhage, skull fracture, sternum fracture and broken ribs.

The migrant succumbed to his injuries at approximately 6:36 p.m. on June 18 and was declared deceased by University Medical Center personnel.

The El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility are reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was also notified.

