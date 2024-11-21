Man Dies After Falling From the Border Barrier Near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry

On November 8, 2024, at approximately 5:42 a.m., a National Guardsman operating a Border Patrol Remote Video Surveillance System reported via radio that a small group of suspected noncitizens were scaling the border barrier approximately .25 miles west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, CA. A review of RVSS footage by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) revealed that one member of the group returned to Mexico and three escaped north of the secondary border barrier before Border Patrol agents arrived on scene. At this location, the secondary barrier is approximately 30 feet tall and is constructed of vertical metal bollards.

At approximately 5:44 a.m., a Border Patrol agent operating a marked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle arrived on scene within the enforcement zone, between the primary and secondary barriers, and observed two men atop the northern barrier. Both men began their descent down the north side of the secondary barrier as the agent exited his vehicle. One of the men, later identified as a citizen of Colombia, fell as he descended, and landed on the north side of the secondary barrier. The second man completed his descent and immediately ran north, away from the scene and was subsequently apprehended. The secondary barrier separated the agent from the man; however, the agent approached and observed the man was conscious and moaning in pain.

The agent requested emergency medical services (EMS) via radio at approximately 5:45 a.m. and reported that the injured man was conscious and breathing.

The agent located and removed an improvised pompier ladder the men had used to scale the barrier.

At approximately 5:51 a.m., the agent drove approximately 600 feet west along the south side of the secondary barrier, to a nearby gate which provided access to the north side of the border barrier. At approximately 5:53 a.m., the agent reached the man’s location, asked him to lay still and told him that help was on the way. At approximately 5:55 a.m., a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent arrived to assist.

At approximately 6:03 a.m., surveillance system video showed an unescorted San Diego Fire Department fire truck traveling east between the primary and secondary barriers near the incident location. At approximately 6:06 a.m., the fire truck performed a U-turn and traveled west.

At approximately 6:09 a.m., the supervisor requested the status of EMS via radio and directed agents to locate EMS and escort them to the intersection of La Media Road and the secondary barrier. At approximately 6:13 a.m., the supervisor drove his marked vehicle to meet EMS at the designated location. At approximately 6:14 a.m., an agent reported via radio he had located the fire department and Flack EMS personnel and was escorting them to La Media Road.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the man became physically unresponsive and stopped moving.

At approximately 6:16 a.m., the supervisor arrived at the intersection of La Media Road and the secondary barrier, located approximately 1.1 miles west of the incident site. At approximately 6:18 a.m., the supervisor met with Flack EMS personnel and the fire department personnel as they exited from between the primary and secondary barriers. The supervisor escorted fire department and EMS personnel to the man’s location on the north side of the secondary barrier.

At approximately 6:22 a.m., fire department and EMS personnel arrived and assumed primary medical care of the man. At 6:25 a.m., a fire department EMS paramedic determined the man was deceased.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., San Diego Police Department personnel arrived on scene. At approximately 9:14 a.m., a San Diego County Medical Examiner investigator arrived on scene and took custody of the man’s body.

On November 9, 2024, the medical examiner conducted an autopsy of the decedent.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General was notified.

