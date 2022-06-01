Man Dies from Injuries Following Apparent Fall from Border Barrier North of Tornillo Port of Entry

On March 27, 2022, an Army National Guard soldier assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas, was notified by a local citizen that an injured individual was lying on the ground on the north side of the International Boundary Barrier, approximately nine-and-a-half miles northwest of the Tornillo Port of Entry. The soldier broadcasted the information via radio communications to a Border Patrol agent near the location.

Border Patrol agents responded to the area and located an unresponsive male citizen of Mexico who suffered injuries from an apparent fall from the barrier. The agents requested emergency medical services.

Medical personnel with Life Ambulance EMS responded to the scene a short time later and evaluated the man. EMS determined the man required further medical care and transported him to Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. The man was subsequently admitted into the medical center while under Customs and Border Protection hospital watch.

The man was processed in accordance with CBP guidelines and released from CBP custody on March 29 as he remained at the medical center.

The El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner informed special agents with CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility on May 2 that the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased by medical center personnel on May 1.

The El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was also notified.

