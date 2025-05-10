60 F
Members of Congress Break into Delaney Hall Detention Center

Delaney Hall Currently Holds Murderers, Rapists, Suspected Terrorists, and Gang Members

Bonnie Watson Coleman and Robert Menendez, Jr.

As a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center yesterday, a group of protestors, including two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility, according to a DHS press release here. Representatives Robert Menendez, Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman and multiple protestors are holed up in a guard shack, the first security check point.

“Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The allegations made by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting are false. We have valid permits, and inspections for plumbing and electricity, and fire codes have been cleared.

The original announcement can be found here.

