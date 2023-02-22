41.2 F
Mexican Man Sentenced to 51 Months for Assaulting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer

By Homeland Security Today
Wire is added to existing barrier infrastructure along the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz., on Feb. 4, 2019. (Robert Bushell/CBP)

Cesar Alejandro Avendano-Soto, 21, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, was sentenced last week, by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Avendano-Soto pleaded guilty to one count of Assault on a Federal Officer Resulting in Bodily Injury. The court also ordered a restitution hearing scheduled for April 25, 2023.

On March 24, 2020, at a port of entry in Nogales, Arizona, Avendano-Soto attempted to enter the United States. After being asked for proof of citizenship, Avendano-Soto became angry and intentionally slammed a Customs and Border Protection officer to the ground, where her head hit the concrete.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Sarah B. Houston, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

Read more at the Department of Justice

