A Mexican national was sentenced for trafficking cocaine into the United States following a federal investigation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Newark.

Anastacio Santiago Chaparro, also known as Arnoldo Urquidez, 41, of Mexico, was recently sentenced to 110 months’ imprisonment for trafficking cocaine at the U.S. District Court of New Jersey in Camden. In February, Santiago Chaparro pleaded guilty to an indictment of those charges and illegal reentry by a convicted felon.

“Santiago Chaparro is a criminal alien who has ties to a dangerous drug trafficking organization based out of Sinaloa, Mexico, and has disregarded our nation’s immigration law by repeatedly crossing the border illegally,” said ICE HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. “This sentence highlights our whole-of-government approach to dismantle the flow of illicit drugs into America and hold criminals accountable for their role in poisoning our communities. We commend our partners in the DEA and Customs and Border Protection who supported HSI’s investigation that led to Santiago’s sentencing along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey.”

HSI Newark also credited HSI’s Special Operations Unit and the New Jersey State Police for their support in the investigation leading up to the sentencing.

According to the investigation, on Nov. 6, 2023, ICE HSI Newark arrested Santiago Chaparro while he was caught transporting a backpack that contained over 10 kilograms of cocaine. Santiago Chaparro admitted that the cocaine was intended for distribution. Additionally, Santiago Chaparro had been deported from the United States to Mexico three times and previously sustained a conviction for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, an aggravated felony.

In addition to Santiago Chaparro’s prison sentence, he was ordered three years of supervised release on each charge and ordered to cooperate with ICE regarding his deportation proceedings.

The original announcement can be found here.