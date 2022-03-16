Miami Sector Border Patrol Announces New Chief Patrol Agent

Walter N. Slosar has been appointed as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector Headquarters. Chief Slosar officially entered on duty in this capacity on February 27, 2022, and succeeds Chief John Modlin, who recently transferred to the Tucson Border Patrol Sector as the Chief Patrol Agent.

Chief Slosar most recently served as the (Acting) Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector. His distinguished career in the Border Patrol has included a variety of supervisory, managerial, and leadership positions, including Patrol Agent in Charge of both the Santa Teresa, New Mexico and the Fort Hancock, Texas Stations, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Division Chief of Operations for the El Paso Sector. Additionally, he served foreign assignments in Central America as a CBP Advisor in Panama and the CBP Attaché to Guatemala.

As Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector, Chief Slosar has oversight over all U.S. Border Patrol operations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The Miami Sector includes six Border Patrol Stations throughout the state of Florida, which encompass more than 1,200 coastal border miles.

“I am excited for this opportunity, and I am honored to serve alongside the dedicated men and women who make up the Miami Sector,” Chief Slosar said. “The Miami Sector has established tremendous partnerships with law enforcement partners and stakeholders throughout Florida and the Caribbean. I look forward to working with all of our partners and supporting a unified effort to secure our coastal border and to protect our communities.”

The Miami Sector works in partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to jointly target combat transnational criminal operations.

