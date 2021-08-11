U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted by Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service apprehend migrants who were attempting to illegally enter the U.S. near Penitas, Texas, June 11, 2019. (Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Migrant Encounters at U.S.-Mexico Border Are at a 21-Year High

The U.S. Border Patrol reported nearly 180,000 encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in June, the highest monthly total in more than two decades.

The number of monthly encounters had fallen to 16,182 in April 2020, shortly after the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of the southwestern border and slowed migration across much of the world. But migrant encounters have climbed sharply since then, reaching 178,416 in June, according to the latest data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal agency that encompasses the Border Patrol.

The June figure is the highest monthly total since March 2000 and far surpasses the peak during the last major wave of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, which occurred in May 2019. Preliminary estimates show that the number of migrant encounters likely increased further in July.

