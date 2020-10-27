More than $369M of Narcotics Seized by CBP Cincinnati During Fiscal Year 2020

In Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized nearly 830,000 pounds of drugs. CBP officers nationwide intercepted shipments of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and other common narcotics.

CBP Officers in Cincinnati alone seized 5,619 pounds, or 2.8 tons, of narcotics being shipped through the Port of Cincinnati. The port uses a combination of technology and service canines to stop the trafficking of drugs. Shipments originated from various overseas locations as well as within the U.S.

Counterfeit prescription medications and schedule 3 and 4 narcotics made up the largest number of seizures in FY20. Counterfeit prescriptions may be manufactured using incorrect or harmful ingredients. This medicine is then packaged and labeled to look like the real thing. Counterfeit medicines are unsafe because they may not work and could be harmful.

Methamphetamine was the largest intercepted drug. Officers in Cincinnati seized 1,020 pounds of Methamphetamine. Officers also seized 917 pounds of Cocaine, 652 pounds of Marijuana and over 100 pounds of Fentanyl.

Altogether, the Port of Cincinnati seized a total of 1,097 parcels containing drugs, which had a combined street value of $369.1 million.

Read more at CBP

