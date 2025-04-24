52.7 F
More Than $800K Worth of Cocaine Seized at Hidalgo International Bridge on Easter Sunday

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing nearly 64 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge. (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Easter Sunday intercepted $850,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance amid heavy traffic on holidays like Easter Sunday and that dedication and effective utilization of technology and experience resulted in this significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On April 20, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black GMC SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 24 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 63.80 pounds (29.72 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

