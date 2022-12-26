More Than a Third of Southern Border Encounters in November Were Individuals from Cuba or Nicaragua

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for November 2022, which can be viewed online here.

“Individuals from Mexico and northern Central America accounted for just 30% of unique encounters in November, a significant drop from the 53% they represented a year ago, as more migrants arrive from a variety of other countries, including Cuba and Nicaragua,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “This month’s operational update reflects CBP’s dedicated workforce diligently enforcing our laws concerning immigration while seizing fentanyl and other contraband, ensuring America’s economic security and facilitating travel and trade. It also reveals a return of international travel as compared to the depths of the pandemic and our commitment to effectively implementing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act as we mark the anniversary of its signing.”

CBP Southwest Border Enforcement Numbers for November 2022

The large number of individuals fleeing failing communist regimes in Nicaragua and Cuba is contributing to an increased number of migrants attempting to cross the border. Venezuelans, which previously constituted a part of that increase, continue to arrive at far lower numbers as a result of the migration enforcement process that includes expulsions to Mexico and lawful pathways. Venezuelans have dropped from roughly 1,100 a day the week before that process was announced, to roughly 100 a day consistently throughout November.

The number of unique individuals encountered on the Southwest Land Border in November 2022 was 204,155, a 4% increase in the number of unique enforcement encounters from the prior month, driven largely by an increased number of individuals fleeing authoritarian regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua. Of the total unique encounters at the Southwest Land Border in November 2022, 68,044 were from Cuba or Nicaragua, which represents 35% of unique encounters Individuals from Mexico and northern Central America accounted for 58,559 unique encounters in November 2022, which represents 30% of unique encounters and a 14.2% drop from November 2021. By comparison, Mexicans and Northern Central American migrants accounted for 53% of unique encounters in November 2021.

The Venezuelan Migration Enforcement Process is working:

September 2022 Southwest Land Border (SBO) Venezuelan encounters = 33,804

October 2022 Southwest Land Border (SBO) Venezuelan encounters = 22,045

November 2022 Southwest Land Border (SBO) Venezuelan encounters = 7,931 Unique SW Border Encounters by Select Citizenships

Cuba / Nicaragua Mexico /

N. Central America Venezuela Nov-22 68,044 58,559 6,232 % Unique 35% 30% 3% Oct-22 49,153 61,070 20,806 Nov. Change Since Oct +38% -4% -70% Sep-22 43,808 58,085 33,494 Nov change since Sept +55% +1% -81% Note: Unique encounters include persons not previously encountered in the prior 12 months. Source: OIS analysis of CBP data.

CBP Nationwide Total Encounters for FY23TD through November: 283,189

The number of unique individuals encountered nationwide in November 2022 was 204,155 , a 4% increase in the number of unique enforcement encounters than the prior month.

, a in the number of unique enforcement encounters than the prior month. In total, there were 233,740 encounters along the southwest land border in November, a 1% increase compared to October. Of those, 16% involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14 percent for FY2014-2019.

encounters along the southwest land border in November, a increase compared to October. Of those, involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14 percent for FY2014-2019. Two-thirds (67 percent) of all southwest land border encounters were single adults, with 157,202 encounters in November, a 1.3% decrease compared to October.

encounters in November, a decrease compared to October. 66,984 encounters, 29% of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 166,756 encounters were processed under Title 8. 59,147 encounters involving single adults ( 38% of all single adult encounters) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 98,055 processed under Title 8 ( 62% of all single adult encounters). 7,674 encounters involving family unit individuals ( 12% of all family unit individuals) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 55,489 processed under Title 8 ( 88% of all family unit individuals).

Unaccompanied Children

Encounters of unaccompanied children increased 9.4%, with 13,150 encounters in November compared with 12,024 in October. In November, the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 597 per day, compared with an average of 491 per day in October.

Family Unit individuals

Encounters of family unit individuals increased by 5.6% from 59,805 in October to 63,163 in November —which is a 28% decrease from the peak of 87,461 in August 2021.

Ongoing Migration Management Efforts

CBP continues to enforce U.S. immigration law and apply consequences to those without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. Current restrictions at the U.S. border have not changed; single adults and families encountered at the Southwest border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under the CDC’s Title 42 Order. Once the Title 42 public health order is no longer in place, CBP will process individuals encountered at the border without proper travel documents using its longstanding Title 8 authorities.

Under Title 8, those who attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be quickly removed. Individuals who have been removed under Title 8 are also subject to additional long-term consequences beyond removal from the United States, including bars to future immigration benefits.

DHS has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system. The strategy is based on six pillars: surging resources; increasing efficiency to reduce strain on the border; employing an aggressive consequence regime; bolstering the capacity of NGOs and partner with state and local partners; going after cartels and smugglers; and working with our regional partners. This comprehensive plan leverages a whole-of-government approach to prepare for and manage the current and anticipated increases in encounters of noncitizens at our Southwest border. Read more here.

International Travel and Trade

One of CBP’s core mission objectives is to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity, including through the facilitation of lawful trade and travel. CBP continues to protect America’s national and economic security by facilitating legitimate trade while rigorously enforcing U.S. customs laws and regulations.

Count November 2020 November 2021 % November 2021 Change from November 2020 November 2022 % November 2022 Change from November 2020 % November 2022 Change from November

2021 Air 2,134,551 5,878,072 175.4% 8,755,225 310% 49% Passenger Vehicles 4,306,787 6,150,102 42.8% 7,592,351 76.3% 23.5% Pedestrians 1,953,497 3,275,526 67.7% 3,562,473 82.4% 8.8% Commercial Trucks 1,021,583 1,076,667 5.4% 1,057,099 3.5% -1.8%

Since travel restrictions were eased on November 8, 2021 CBP has processed increased numbers of arriving travelers without any significant delays. The rules allow travelers who are non-U.S. persons to seek to enter the United States for non-essential travel via land ports of entry and ferry terminals, provided they are fully vaccinated and have appropriate documentation. The guidelines also allow most non-immigrants (non-U.S. citizens and other covered persons) who are fully vaccinated to travel by air to the United States, regardless of the reason for travel.

CBP tracks traveler numbers and wait times and continuously adjusts as needed to make the travel experience more efficient. Travelers can plan by doing the following:

Have a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative document, such as a passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

Possess proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination as outlined on the CDC website.

Verbally attest to their travel intent and COVID-19 vaccination status.

Be prepared to present any documents requested by the CBP officer.

Trade Stats/Seizures – Protecting the American Consumer

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared as efficiently as possible. CBP works with the trade community to strengthen international supply chains and improve border security. There are several programs by which CBP works with importers, carriers, consolidators, licensed customs brokers, and manufacturers to advance information about the shipments and expedite the inspection process at the ports of entry. CBP is available to conduct exams and is ready and willing to expand hours of operations if necessary to meet the growing demand for imported goods.

In November 2022 alone, CBP processed more than 2.7 million entry summaries valued at more than $269 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $6.9 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In November, trade via the ocean environment accounted for more than 40.27% of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

In November 2022, CBP identified 444 entries valued at more than $128 million for further examination based on the suspected use of forced labor, and which may be subject to a Withhold Release Order, Finding, or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act’s rebuttable presumption, and prohibited importation into the United States under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

Intellectual property rights violations continue to put America’s innovation economy at risk. Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threaten the competitiveness of U.S. businesses, the livelihoods of American workers, and the health and safety of consumers.

In November 2022, CBP seized nearly 1,536 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $196 million.

CBP completed 41 audits that identified $1.9 million in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government, stemming from goods that had been improperly declared in accordance with U.S. trade laws and customs regulations. CBP collected over $5.3 million of this identified revenue and from previous fiscal years’ assignments.

Drug Seizures

CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine Operations agents continue to interdict the flow of illicit narcotics across the border. Nationwide, drug seizures (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana) by weight were down 5.5% in November compared to October. Seizures were as follows:

Cocaine seizures decreased 8%

Methamphetamine increased 3%

Heroin seizures increased 52%

Fentanyl seizures increased 53%

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found here.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In November 2022, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.

CBP issued 6,597 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products entering the United States.

emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products entering the United States. CBP conducted 81,533 positive passenger inspections and issued 601 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.

