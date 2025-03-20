More Troops to Deploy on Missions Along U.S.-Mexico Border

Another 600 Army and Air Force troops were announced Tuesday for deployments to the U.S. border with Mexico as President Donald Trump touted a dramatic decrease in migrants arrested for unauthorized entry into the country.

The latest deployment announcement included about 40 intelligence analysts from Air Force active-duty and Reserve units and about 590 engineers from the Army Corps of Engineers and the 18th Airborne Corps, according to U.S. Northern Command. A timeline for these troops to deploy has not been determined.

This will bring the number of service members assigned to the federal border security mission to about 9,600.

Read the rest of the story at Stars and Stripes.