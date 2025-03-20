56.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 20, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border Security

More Troops to Deploy on Missions Along U.S.-Mexico Border

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A soldier assigned to 977th Military Police Company monitors the southern border near Eagle Pass, Texas, March 8, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. (Photo: Walker Pino/U.S. Army)

Another 600 Army and Air Force troops were announced Tuesday for deployments to the U.S. border with Mexico as President Donald Trump touted a dramatic decrease in migrants arrested for unauthorized entry into the country.

The latest deployment announcement included about 40 intelligence analysts from Air Force active-duty and Reserve units and about 590 engineers from the Army Corps of Engineers and the 18th Airborne Corps, according to U.S. Northern Command. A timeline for these troops to deploy has not been determined.

This will bring the number of service members assigned to the federal border security mission to about 9,600.

Read the rest of the story at Stars and Stripes.

50
Previous article
TSA Detected Two Guns in Carry-on Bags at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday
Next article
DHS Launches CBP Home App with Self-Deport Reporting Feature
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals