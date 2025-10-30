MS-13 Gang Member with Extensive Record Arrested in Kentucky Through ICE Partnership

ICE, the ATF and Kentucky’s Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a documented MS-13 member Oct. 24 who’s been designated as a known or suspected terrorist. Omar Alexander Ramirez, who was released on an order of recognizance under the Biden administration, stands accused of a long list of crimes in El Salvador and the United States.

“Omar Ramirez, a documented MS-13 member who’s left a string of victims in his wake, is safely locked away thanks to our partnership with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office,” said ICE Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan. “As of today, we have 20 287(g) partnerships with sheriff’s offices, police departments and detention centers in Kentucky. This is a great example of ICE empowering local law enforcement to keep dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities by delegating certain immigration enforcement functions — and it’s really a win for the people of Kentucky.”

U.S. Border Patrol originally took Ramirez into custody on June 4, 2019, near Otay Mesa, California, and immediately returned him to Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection paroled him into the U.S. under Migrant Protection Protocols in 2021 and gave him permission to remain in the country until March 14, 2022.

On May 7, 2025, the McCracken County Sheriff’s office stopped him for a traffic violation in Paducah, Kentucky, and identified him as a known or suspected terrorist. On Aug. 15, the sheriff’s office contacted Homeland Security Investigations Bowling Green, which confirmed that status.

On Aug. 29, HSI Bowling Green learned that Ramirez is listed in Salvadoran police databases as an MS-13 member with a rap sheet that includes:

Statutory rape on Nov. 16, 2002

Extortion and aggravated theft on Nov. 20, 2007

Illicit associations on Aug. 5, 2010

Domestic violence on Oct. 24, 2010

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations directorate issued a warrant for his arrest Oct. 20, 2025.

On Oct. 24, HSI agents, ATF agents and task force officers from Kentucky’s Lyon County Sheriff’s Office encountered Ramirez in Paducah after the Kentucky State Police stopped him for another traffic violation. He remains in custody pending court and removal proceedings.

The original announcement can be found here.