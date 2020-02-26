National Guard Officials, States Push Back on Trump’s Border Wall Fund Diversion

President Donald Trump is getting heavy pushback from top National Guard officials, advocates and the individual states for reprogramming funds from the Pentagon to build a wall on the southern border.

The White House diverted $3.8 billion in funds from the Defense Department’s 2020 budget, and has signaled it is considering moving as much as $7.2 billion.

The Adjutants General Association of the United States (AGAUS), the National Guard Association of the United States and the National Governors Association (NGA) are all making their voices heard in opposing the reprogramming of $1.7 billion of that money, which was supposed to be used for National Guard purposes.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)