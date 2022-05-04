New CBP Director for Mid-Atlantic Operations Formally Assumes Command

Former Baltimore teacher and current Annandale, Va., resident Stephen T. Maloney officially assumed command of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Baltimore Field Office during a time-honored ceremony in Baltimore on Friday.

As Director, Maloney leads over 900 employees who are responsible for carrying out the agency’s critical border security mission while enabling lawful international trade and travel through the mid-Atlantic region.

Annually, the Baltimore Field Office processes the admissions of more than six million international passengers and crew aboard commercial, military and private aircraft and vessels, and clears over $100 billion worth of commercial imports and exports at 23 sea and air ports of entry in southern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

CBP’s Deputy Commissioner Troy A. Miller and CBP’s Office of Field Operations Executive Assistant Commissioner Pete Flores presided during the ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Miller has worked alongside Director Maloney numerous times throughout their careers.

“Today, we celebrate Steve Maloney becoming the Director of Field Operations for Customs and Border Protection’s Baltimore Field Office, which is an office that is integral to our national security and our economy,” said Deputy Commissioner Miller. “I can honestly say there’s no better person to lead the Baltimore Field Office than Steve. His experience, knowledge, and compassion position him perfectly to lead the Baltimore Field Office and I have no doubt that he will lead our mid-Atlantic operations with integrity, valor, commitment, and passion.”

“In the past nearly six months I have met many employees of the Baltimore Field Office and I am humbled to lead them and even prouder to serve alongside them,” Director Maloney said. “I have loved my job just about every day since I started with this agency and this agency has given me the opportunity to do incredible things. But there is no job in this agency that I am more excited for than this one, and so it is with drive, determination and great passion that I accept and assume command of the Baltimore Field Office.”

Director Maloney’s wife Sara pinned on Maloney’s CBP’s Director badge. Executive Assistant Commissioner Flores then led Director Maloney through his oath of office and presented him with the Baltimore Field Office guidon. The guidon symbolically and publicly declares the establishment of a new command authority to guests and rank and file employees.

Director Maloney, a native of Maine, most recently served as the Director of CBP’s Field Transformation Team (FT2) at CBP Headquarters. CBP’s FT2 initiative strategically modernizes the training, capabilities, and performance metrics of frontline officers who conduct passenger and cargo inspections at our nation’s 328 air, land and sea ports of entry.

Director Maloney has always had a keen interest in giving back through public service. He served as a high school teacher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Baltimore.

Following the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Director Maloney started his career in federal service in 2002 as an immigration inspector in Miami. He served in several airport and seaport leadership positions throughout South Florida. While a member of CBP’s Miami Marine Unit, he identified a highly organized human smuggling ring responsible for smuggling hundreds of foreign nationals into the United States. Subsequent investigations resulted in 23 criminal indictments and 16 convictions.

Director Maloney later served in critical leadership positions at strategic ports of entry, including as Area Port Director of the Port of New York/Newark and as the Acting Assistant Port Director at Miami International Airport. During his career, Director Maloney also represented CBP internationally as an instructor, team leader and short-term advisor in Ghana, Morocco, Nigeria, and Israel.

As the Director, Counterterrorism Division, at CBP’s National Targeting Center, Director Maloney led a variety of programs to implement the agency’s counterterrorism strategy. While there, he established a reciprocal counterterrorism training program with the Australian Border Force, and he led CBP efforts to support the National Security Council’s drafting of the National Strategy to Combat Terrorist Travel.

Director Maloney holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Georgetown University and is a 2017 graduate of the CBP Leadership Institute. He and Sara, his wife of 23 years, have two children.

