spot_img
41.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityFederal GovernmentLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

New DHS Website Provides Public Access to Data on Individuals Removed Through ICE Operations

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 10, 2025
wow.dhs.gov
wow.dhs.gov website mockup.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced the launch of a new webpage, “Worst of the Worst” (wow.dhs.gov), which aggregates information on illegal aliens arrested by DHS during enforcement operations since the start of the Trump Administration.

The webpage allows visitors to search through some of the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who have been arrested across all 50 states, with criminal histories that include homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, cruelty toward a child, battery, and armed robbery, among other crimes.

“This new Worst of the Worst webpage allows every American to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing results,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “As the media whitewashes the facts, day in and day out, our brave men and women of ICE risk their lives for the American people. Americans don’t have to rely on the press for this information – with this transparent tool, they can see for themselves what public safety threats were lurking in their neighborhoods and communities.”

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
San Diego Sector Border Patrol Stop Major Narcotics Smuggling Attempt on Interstate 5
Next article
ICE HSTF Announces Return of Suspected Cartel-Linked Drug Trafficking Suspect to Face U.S. Charges

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES