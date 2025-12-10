New DHS Website Provides Public Access to Data on Individuals Removed Through ICE Operations

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced the launch of a new webpage, “Worst of the Worst” (wow.dhs.gov), which aggregates information on illegal aliens arrested by DHS during enforcement operations since the start of the Trump Administration.

The webpage allows visitors to search through some of the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who have been arrested across all 50 states, with criminal histories that include homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, cruelty toward a child, battery, and armed robbery, among other crimes.

“This new Worst of the Worst webpage allows every American to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing results,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “As the media whitewashes the facts, day in and day out, our brave men and women of ICE risk their lives for the American people. Americans don’t have to rely on the press for this information – with this transparent tool, they can see for themselves what public safety threats were lurking in their neighborhoods and communities.”

The original announcement can be found here.