New MEP Inspection Device at Laredo Sector I-35 Checkpoint

Laredo Sector Border Patrol announced the deployment of a Multi-Energy Portal (MEP), a Non-Intrusive Inspection device for commercial vehicles.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol announced the deployment of a Multi-Energy Portal (MEP), a Non-Intrusive Inspection device for commercial vehicles. The release of the MEP at the I-35 Border Patrol Checkpoint incorporates advanced technology to meet the safety of the traveling public while facilitating and expediting trade.

The MEP is an x-ray machine that is used to enhance inspections of commercial vehicles through heavy shielding, thus providing a safe and expedited examination. The system is able to scan more than 150 containers per hour in the typical flow of traffic at the checkpoint.

CBP employs an in-depth, layered enforcement strategy to stop illegal activity, including narcotics smuggling, at our borders. CBP continues to utilize all of its available resources including non-intrusive technology as part of our layered enforcement strategy to stop these dangerous drugs from entering our communities. We are continuing to find new and better ways to target these dangerous drugs.

