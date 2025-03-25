52.8 F
New Video Looks at Mexico’s Empty Deportee ‘Welcome’ Shelters

Thousands Expected, Few Arrived

Mexico's New Deportation Welcome Camp (Photo: CIS)

Following President Donald Trump’s order for the Border Patrol to detain and expedite the deportation of all illegal border-crossers, Mexico constructed large-scale temporary shelters across its northern provinces to manage the anticipated influx of U.S. returns. According to a plan proposed in December, these shelters were intended to process thousands of Mexican citizens apprehended at the border and to facilitate their return home.

El Sol De Tampico reported on December 20 that approximately 25 shelters were set up, each capable of accommodating up to 2,500 individuals with access to food, medical care, and educational support. Mexican Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez stated that every returning Mexican border-crosser would receive a Paisano Welfare Card loaded with 2,000 pesos to assist with travel to their communities of origin.

However, our fieldwork indicates that the shelter in Juarez, as well as the one in Tijuana recently visited by CIS Fellow Andrew Arthur, and likely others, are operating at very low capacity. In this video, Todd Bensman explains why.

This piece was originally published at the Center for Immigration Studies, CIS.org.

